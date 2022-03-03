This data was out a little earlier. Catching up now. ANZ remarks on the report:
- respondents nervously eyed up widespread COVID in the community for the first time.
Key points
- Consumer confidence plunged 16 points in February to 81.7, its lowest level since the data began in 2004.
- The proportion of people who believe it is a good time to buy a major household item fell 17 points to -21.
- Inflation expectations were little changed at 5.6%. House price inflation expectations eased from 5.3% to 4.8%.
NZD/USD not doing much at all since US markets closed: