This data was out a little earlier. Catching up now. ANZ remarks on the report:

respondents nervously eyed up widespread COVID in the community for the first time.

Key points

Consumer confidence plunged 16 points in February to 81.7, its lowest level since the data began in 2004.

The proportion of people who believe it is a good time to buy a major household item fell 17 points to -21.

Inflation expectations were little changed at 5.6%. House price inflation expectations eased from 5.3% to 4.8%.

NZD/USD not doing much at all since US markets closed: