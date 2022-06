A couple of New Zealand data points. Not moving NZD/USD too much.

Manufacturing Sales for Q1 2022 are -3.5% q/q

prior was +8.2%

Electronic card transactions data for May.

Retail sales +0.7% y/y vs. prior +2.1%

for the m/m +1.9% vs prior +7.1%

Sales on electronic cards cover about 68% of core retail sales in New Zealand. This is the main indicator for retail sales in NZ.

NZD/USD update ... not a lot going on so far for the session: