From New Zealand comes the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index for March 2024
86.4
- prior 94.5
The recession in New Zealand obviously weighing.
ANZ comments:
- net 24% think it is a bad time to buy a major household item, down 6 percentage points, bringing to an end a steady run of improvement
- "News that the economy re-entered recession in the second half of last year appears to have hit consumer confidence hard"
---
A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.
Auckland New Zealand