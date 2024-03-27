From New Zealand comes the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index for March 2024

86.4

prior 94.5

The recession in New Zealand obviously weighing.

ANZ comments:

net 24% think it is a bad time to buy a major household item, down 6 percentage points, bringing to an end a steady run of improvement

"News that the economy re-entered recession in the second half of last year appears to have hit consumer confidence hard"

A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

