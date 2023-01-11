For the y/y building consents come in at +3.2%

Stats NZ on the big bounce from October:

  • “Home consents remain at high levels mainly due to the continued rise in the number of multi-unit homes being consented,”
New Zealand building permits consents 12 January 2023

NZD/USD is barely changed. Traders awaiting the US CPI inflation data due Thursday for 'risk' sentiment guidance.