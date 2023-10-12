New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending for September 2023
-0.8% m/m
- prior +0.7%
+1.6% y/y
- prior +3.7%
Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
---
