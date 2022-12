Electronic credit card retail sales for November 0.3% versus 1.0% last month.

Electronic credit card retail sales year on year 7.1 % vs 16.6% last month

The electronic card sales was the fourth month in a row with gains but is the lowest since -0.2% in July 2022

The year on year rise of 7.1% is the lowest since July

