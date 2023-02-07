The ANZ World Commodity Price Index is a summary of the price trends for New Zealand’s 17 main commodity exports.
- -1.0% m/m in January vs. -0.1% prior
- -13.1% y/y
- in NZD terms -1.2% m/m and -9.9% y/y
As part of this report ANZ look at Global shipping prices:
- Global shipping prices continued to retreat during January.
- The Baltic Dry Index is now at its lowest level since June 2020.
- Demand for shipping has eased, while the supply of ships has increased.
- While this is encouraging, shipping costs may lift again if manufacturing activity in China picks up after the Chinese New Year holiday break.