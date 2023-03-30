ANZ New Zealand business survey
- business confidence -43.4% vs. -43.3% in February
- activity outlook -8.5%% vs. -9.5% in February
ANZ comments on the key themes of the March survey:
- Retail, construction and agriculture respondents were generally more upbeat, while manufacturing and services firms became more pessimistic.
- The headline inflation and pricing indicators eased a smidgen (figure 2). Pricing intentions have turned downwards the most convincingly (while still being problematically high), but inflation expectations are finally starting to look as though they may have turned lower too. The net proportion of firms experiencing higher costs remains extremely high.