ANZ World Commodity Price Index recorded its first lift in three months in September

+1.3% m/m

prior -2.9%

In local currency terms, +2.0% m/m with the NZD depreciating 0.1% against its Trade Weighted Index

---

As part of their monthly report ANZ include commentary on Global shipping prices:

were mixed during September.

The Baltic Dry Index, which tends to be the most volatile of the shipping indices, lifted a massive 57%, following the sharp lift in oil prices.

Meanwhile, the China Containerised Index fell 5% and the Harper Peterson Global Index fell 9%.

If oil prices remain strong then this will put upward pressure on freight prices, but at the same time demand for shipping services is a little subdued which is helping to keep prices in check.

NZD/USD update: