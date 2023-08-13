Business New Zealand's Performance of Services Index for July 2023 comes in at 47.8

June's reading was revised from 49.6 to 50.1

July's 47.8 is the lowest level of activity for the sector since January 2022

the long-term average is 53.5

BusinessNZ comment:

“The further fall into contraction during July also saw another lift in the proportion of negative comments, which rose to 67%, compared with 55.6% in June and 49.4% in May. Overall, negative comments received were strongly dominated by a general downturn in the economic conditions/slowing economy, as well as ongoing increased costs”.

BNZ comment: