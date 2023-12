BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) for November is 51.2, jumping into expansion from October's 49.2.

The long-term average of this is 53.5.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel:

“despite November’s lift, the PSI remains below its long-term norm of 53.5. And the combination of contracting activity/sales and rising inventories raises questions about the sustainability of the nudge higher”

