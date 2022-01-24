This is not a widespread lockdown. In brief:

many activities can carry on as normal for those vaccinated

main impacts are on large events and gatherings and on hospitality capacity

firms and organisations will be required to manage workplaces to minimise exposure risks

Its expected the main economic impacts will be similar to what the UK went through and Australia is currently experiencing (to use 2 examples from many available):

worker absenteeism

public behavioural shifts (people will be making their own risk assessments about what they feel comfortable doing)

those infected and their close contacts will be required to isolate (and hence staffing level disruption)

As a side note, Prime Minister Arden has postponed her wedding plans due to the new restrictions.