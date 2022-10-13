It's a fine line to balance on for Chinese authorities at the moment as there is clearly growing unrest across the country. While the rest of the world is seeking to find ways to mitigate and live with the pandemic, China is sticking with its snap lockdowns and tight restrictions domestically and on travel.

There has been speculation recently that they might let up on that but in a state media interview, one of the government's adviser on the Covid-19 response, Liang Wannian, has said that there is no specific timeline for an exit from current pandemic protocols.

He says that "it is not scientifically possible to clearly delineate" if the restrictions will be gradually relaxed after next year's NPC. Adding that China "does not have a braking mechanism, and it’s very difficult to get the virus under control again if something happens after we reopen".

Well, as long as China continues to stick with this, it's like putting a bit of an anchor on the global economy in general. So, the related ongoing problems (manufacturing, supply chains, consumption decline) will still continue to play out across the world - adding to continued worries domestically.