"Near-term USD/JPY movements will depend on how the Ukraine situation unfolds, but the widening divergence in monetary policy between Japan and the US will likely limit the risk of a strong JPY. Market attention on Japan's inflationary pressures is also on the rise, but we do not expect an acceleration of inflation in the Tokyo CPI data release next Friday"

"We thus maintain our bearish view on JPY, even though there are near-term headline risks from the situation in Ukraine. We maintain our USD/JPY call spreads, while waiting for an opportunity for EUR/JPY long positions if the situation in Ukraine calms down"

ps. Tokyo area CPI is due on Friday 25 February 2022 Japan time

2350 GMT on Thursday 24 February 2022

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.