- "Near-term USD/JPY movements will depend on how the Ukraine situation unfolds, but the widening divergence in monetary policy between Japan and the US will likely limit the risk of a strong JPY. Market attention on Japan's inflationary pressures is also on the rise, but we do not expect an acceleration of inflation in the Tokyo CPI data release next Friday"
- "We thus maintain our bearish view on JPY, even though there are near-term headline risks from the situation in Ukraine. We maintain our USD/JPY call spreads, while waiting for an opportunity for EUR/JPY long positions if the situation in Ukraine calms down"
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus .
ps. Tokyo area CPI is due on Friday 25 February 2022 Japan time
- 2350 GMT on Thursday 24 February 2022
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.