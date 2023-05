A snippet via Nomura on the dollar. Analysts at the firm cite global economy woes manifesting:

European and Chinese data surprises are in free-fall. ZEWs, IP, Factory orders and retail sales have really pushed the euro area data surprise to big lows



Which is reason enough for a stronger USD:

it points to weaker growth expectations and with it a stronger USD in the near term

Huh ... has that boat sailed already or more to go for the dollar?