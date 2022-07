Norwegian CPI for June:

Headline=

MoM Act: 0.9% Prev: 0.2% Fcst: 0.6%

YoY Act: 6.3% Prev: 5.7% Fcst: 5.9%

Core=

MoM Act: 0.5% Prev: 0.4% Fcst: 0.5%

YoY Act: 3.6% Prev: 3.4% Fcst: 3.6%

Headline measures with a significant beat of estimates, signalling that inflation is likely far more broad-based than many we hoping