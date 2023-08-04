And as we await that, there isn't much notable change among major currencies with tight ranges still abound. EUR/USD is only seeing a 17 pips range so far today as it keeps flattish for now - similar to dollar pairs all across the board.

The aussie and kiwi were mildly higher earlier on amid some early optimism in risk trades but that has faded somewhat in the past hour and is being reflected by both currencies as well.

There isn't any major data in Europe today to really drive trading sentiment, so it looks like it will be a quiet one until we get to the US jobs report later on in the day.