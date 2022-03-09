The market mood is keeping more mixed so far on the day, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to play out.

Asian equities are in a sour mood with Chinese stocks down by 3% at the lows earlier and are just off that now. But US futures are pointing to some better undertones with S&P 500 futures up 0.4%.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields are keeping lower with 10-year yields down 2 bps to 1.85%.

In the FX space, the euro is holding slightly higher with the dollar trading fairly more mixed and sideways for the most part on the day. EUR/USD is up 0.2% to 1.0920 levels, with buyers hoping to near a test of the 100-hour moving average @ 1.0944.

The overall risk mood remains a key driver of sentiment right now but just be wary that headline risks remain paramount in this kind of environment, with volatility swings still rather common.

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 4 March

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.