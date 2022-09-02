The dollar continued its good form yesterday with USD/JPY breaching above 140.00 for the first time since 1998. The pair is holding just above that on the day so far but it needs confirmation from the US jobs report later to seal the deal before the weekend break.

The dollar is mildly softer as we look towards European trading, though ranges are narrow and the changes are relatively light. That could stay the course considering that all the focus is on the non-farm payrolls later in the day. Equities sentiment is also rather tepid despite the late comeback in US stocks yesterday. S&P 500 futures are flat at the moment.

There won't be much in Europe to shake things up, so we could be in for more of a placeholder period in the session ahead.

0600 GMT - Germany July trade balance data

0900 GMT - Eurozone July PPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.