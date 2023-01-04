Not quite the case in its entirety with oil being down by nearly 2% on the day, but it applies to almost everything else in broader markets. Equities are higher with European stocks leading the way, helped out by softer German and French inflation numbers this week. US futures are also slightly higher, so the overall market mood today is keeping steadier.

Meanwhile, bonds are also continuing their good form as a result with 10-year Treasury yields down to 3.70% from the open at around 3.83% yesterday. In Europe, 10-year German bund yields are down to 2.31% and that is a far cry from the peak at the end of last week at 2.56%.

As for the dollar, it is down across the board with some of the losses outpacing the gains from yesterday among major currencies. EUR/USD is up 0.8% to 1.0630 with GBP/USD up 0.9% to 1.2070 and pushing past its 200-day moving average, seen at 1.2027. USD/JPY is also being pinned lower by 0.5% to 130.30 levels after running into another test of 130.00 at the start of the session.

But the standout performer is the aussie, which is up by over 2% against the dollar with buyers pushing for a technical break as outlined earlier here.