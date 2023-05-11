Nvidia has placed additional orders for AI chips that require TSMC's CoWoS (chip on wafer on substrate) packaging, securing a commitment for an extra 10,000 wafers in 2023.

This increased demand may lead to tight supply for TSMC's CoWoS capacity, which currently stands at 8,000 to 9,000 wafers monthly.

Nvidia relies on TSMC for both chip manufacturing and advanced packaging.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has partnered with AMD for AI applications, and both Microsoft and non-Microsoft groups are seeking TSMC's manufacturing and packaging support for AI HPC expansion. TSMC anticipates growth for its CoWoS technology, projecting above-average growth for its advanced packaging and testing segment in five years.

Nvidia shares are trading down -0.98% at $286

