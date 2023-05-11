  • Nvidia has placed additional orders for AI chips that require TSMC's CoWoS (chip on wafer on substrate) packaging, securing a commitment for an extra 10,000 wafers in 2023.
  • This increased demand may lead to tight supply for TSMC's CoWoS capacity, which currently stands at 8,000 to 9,000 wafers monthly.
  • Nvidia relies on TSMC for both chip manufacturing and advanced packaging.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has partnered with AMD for AI applications, and both Microsoft and non-Microsoft groups are seeking TSMC's manufacturing and packaging support for AI HPC expansion. TSMC anticipates growth for its CoWoS technology, projecting above-average growth for its advanced packaging and testing segment in five years.

Nvidia shares are trading down -0.98% at $286

