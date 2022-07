New Zealand ANZ business survey for July 2022

Business confidence -56.7

prior -62.6

Activity outlook -8.7

prior -9.1

-

An improvement but still in doldrums. more to come

ANZ highlight cost pressure facing business:

Economy-wide inflation pressures remain intense, as captured by inflation expectations, cost expectations, and pricing intentions. The rate of increase in costs appears to have stabilised, but is still far too high