Dairy product is New Zealand #1 export.

Fonterra have revised their 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to $9.10 - $9.50 per kgMS

from $9.30 - $9.90 per kgMS

Citing:

a number of recent events which have resulted in short-term impacts on global demand for dairy

in particular, the lockdowns in China due to COVID-19, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and the Russia-Ukraine conflict

This reduces the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, from $9.60 per kgMS to $9.30 per kgMS.

---

At the margin a negative input for the kiwi $