I left this out of the data calendar (my bad), adding it in now.

Due at 2200 GMT (6pm US eastern time)

Q2 Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (the QSBO is well regarded in New Zealand as an economic indicator

Business confidence was last at -40%. Const (higher) pressures are impacting business profitability and this is likely to be the case again in the survey released today.