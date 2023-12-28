WTI crude oil is at the lows of the day, down $1.62 to $72.49.
The Boxing Day rally has now been completely wiped out and crude is lower on the week.
The drop in oil comes despite a bullish weekly oil inventory report that showed:
- Crude -7114K vs -2704K exp
- Gasoline -669K vs +208K exp
- Distillates +741K vs +600K exp
- Refinery utilization +0.9% vs +0.2% expected
- Production mbpd 13.3mbpd vs 13.3mbpd prior
- Implied mogas demand 9.17 mbpd vs 8.75 mbpd prior
Oil is in danger of falling to the lowest since Dec 18. A lower weekly close would also end a streak of two small weekly gains that had followed an eight-week losing streak. The market isn't too concerned about the Red Sea, it seems.