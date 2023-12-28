WTI crude oil hourly

WTI crude oil is at the lows of the day, down $1.62 to $72.49.

The Boxing Day rally has now been completely wiped out and crude is lower on the week.

The drop in oil comes despite a bullish weekly oil inventory report that showed:

Crude -7114K vs -2704K exp

Gasoline -669K vs +208K exp

Distillates +741K vs +600K exp

Refinery utilization +0.9% vs +0.2% expected

Production mbpd 13.3mbpd vs 13.3mbpd prior

Implied mogas demand 9.17 mbpd vs 8.75 mbpd prior

Oil is in danger of falling to the lowest since Dec 18. A lower weekly close would also end a streak of two small weekly gains that had followed an eight-week losing streak. The market isn't too concerned about the Red Sea, it seems.