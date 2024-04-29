Oil opened lower in Sunday evening futures trade and its continued to lose some ground.

Cited have been:

Israel-Hamas peace talks in Cairo have taken some fear of a wider conflict in the Middle East:

Reuters reported that a delegation from Hamas will visit Cairo on Monday for peace talks

Israel's foreign minister said on Saturday a planned incursion into Rafah could be put off in the event of a deal that involves the release of Israeli hostages

A more hawkish tone from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this week: