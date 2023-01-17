WTI crude oil daily

WTI crude oil is at the highs of the day, up $1.25 to $81.10.

All markets are beginning to feel better about global growth in 2023 on hopes that China's reopening and pent-up demand will prevent a hard landing.

That runs counter to some recent data -- namely ISM services and today's Empire Fed -- but that's the way the wind is blowing right now.

In terms of oil specifically, India and China will be the demand drivers for 2023 but there's a close eye on aviation as well and the latest flying numbers have been solid.

Technically, the late-December high of $81.46 is the level to watch while others want to see $85 breaking before declaring the retracement over. There's a bit of an inverted head-and-shoulders patternm targets $98.