This is from the privately surveyed oil stock data ahead of official government data tomorrow morning out of the US.
Numbers via Zero Hedge:
Expectations I had seen centred on:
Headline crude +2.1 mn barrels
Distillates -2.2 mn
Gasoline -1.9 mn
This is from the privately surveyed oil stock data ahead of official government data tomorrow morning out of the US.
Numbers via Zero Hedge:
Expectations I had seen centred on:
Headline crude +2.1 mn barrels
Distillates -2.2 mn
Gasoline -1.9 mn
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read