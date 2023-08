Weekly US oil inventory is due at the bottom of the hour and the consensus is:

Crude -2320K

Gasoline -1260K

Distillates -473K

The API data late yesterday showed:

Crude -6195K

Gasoline +700K

Distillates -800K

Gasoline inventories are becoming a problem.

Gasoline storage via HFI Research

There is talk of larger draws in the next couple weeks on higher US exports. Crude is being pulled from the US to buyers who normally purchase from OPEC+ countries.