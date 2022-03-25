Oil 15 min chart

Stocks falling and oil rallying aren't necessarily exclusive.

Oil has made an impressive rebound with WTI  crude oil  up to $112.45 from a low of $108.65 just a few hours ago.

The S&P 500 was able to shrug off higher yields impressively -- as it has all week -- but with rates staying high and now oil rallying, it's a tough backdrop. The S&P 500 is down 8 points to 4512 from a high of 4546. The  Nasdaq  is much softer and now down 1%.

This is the trigger for the rally in oil: