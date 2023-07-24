Adam had the info posted Monday:

China's official Xinhua News Agency said the ruling Communist Party’s 24-member Politburo met, and promised counter-cyclical policy:

called for actively expanding domestic demand

for resolving debt risks

it left out the slogan of “housing is for living, not for speculation”, a sign that it is considering easing restrictions on the property sector

At the risk of being labelled a stick-in-the-mud, I'm gonna need more than promises from the Chinese Communist Party. Still, the feel good factor would be supportive today. But, more detail will be needed soon lest this wears off.

China has been more of a mouse than a dragon, but lets see what this brings.