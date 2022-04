While the onshore yuan was set not as weak as expected it was still a fresh low fore refernce rate 9i.e. high USD/CNY rate) since November 11 last year.

Since the mid-rate setting CNY has lost further:

The PBOC made a small cut to its RRR rate late last week:

And then left its benchmark interest rates unchanged:

It looks like the Bank is providing some economic stimulus by encouraging the yuan to drop: