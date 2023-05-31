OPEC didn't invite reports from from Reuters, Bloomberg News and Dow Jones to attend the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna this weekend, according to reports.

No reason was given and reporters from other publications have been invited. It may be a result of comments from Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who riled the market on May 23.

"Speculators, like in any market they are there to stay, I keep advising them that they will be ouching, they did ouch in April, I don't have to show my cards I'm not a poker player... but I would just tell them watch out," he told the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.

Officials later accused news organizations of taking his comments out of context, so that could be the motivation.

In any case, the change in protocol isn't likely to have a big effect on markets as the decisions are likely to be made when markets are closed.

WTI was last down $1.35 to $68.11 and is down nearly 10% this week on worries about China's economy and the likelihood that OPEC won't cut production further.