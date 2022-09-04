Wall Street Journal citing "unnamed people familiar with the matter".
- it is likely OPEC+ will keep its output steady when it meets Monday
- Russia is concerned that a production cut would signal to oil buyers that crude supply is outstripping global demand
- Moscow is more concerned about maintaining influence in negotiations with Asian buyers who bought its crude after Europeans and the U.S. began shunning it this year, the people said
---
At the margin this is an oil-price positive.
As I noted earlier it's a US holiday on Monday, this will shut markets. Energy futures markets will open Sunday evening for screen trade though, opening at 5pm US Central Time (2200 GMT)