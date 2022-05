May output 28.76 mbpd

10 OPEC members bound by OPEC+ deal boosted output by 280kbpd vs 274kbpd quota increase

Compliance at 178% from 164%

WTI crude is up $2.72 to $117.83 today. OPEC continues to struggle to match its quotas and that will continue with OPEC quotas set to continue to rise through Q3.