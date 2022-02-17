  • OSCE has recorded multiple shelling incidents along the line of contact in East Ukraine in early hours of Thursday
  • OSCE has record use of artillery, based on reports from both sides

It is said that the Ukraine military has declined any immediate comment on the matter.

The above fits with what Russian rebel forces reported earlier but again, context also matters when it comes to interpreting the situation. I shared my thoughts earlier:

"There's talk that such open fire in the region is not uncommon but the thing is, the situation now is rather delicate and sensitive - hence, the market reaction. Also, there are some suggestions this could be the false flag that Russia is trying to put out in order to set a pretext for an imminent invasion. Only time will tell how this all plays out. There might be scope for Ukraine to defend themselves and deny the headlines but we'll see."

So far, risk trades are taking the latest headline above in stride as the dollar has surrendered most of its earlier gains on the day with the aussie and kiwi taking charge. US futures have also trimmed losses while European    indices  are nudging ahead with gains to start the session.