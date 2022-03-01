Toyota says it will suspend operations at all domestic plants (14 plants and 28 lines) on March 1.

A cyber attack on a supplier that manufactures parts for Toyota vehicles affected Toyota's system that manages parts supply.

It is under scrutiny to see if it can be returned to normal operation after 2 days.

Hino Motors and Daihatsu Motors also announced on the same day that they will shut down their domestic plants on the 1st for the same reason.

This is the first time Toyota has shut down all plants due to a supplier system failure.

Info via Nikkei

Toyota

 jpy 