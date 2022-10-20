- Philadelphia Fed business index -8.7 vs. -5.0 estimate
- prior month -9.9
- new orders -15.9 vs. -17.6 last month
- Fed prices paid 36.3 vs. 29.8 last month
- prices received 30.8 vs. 29.6 last month
- employment 28.5 vs. 12.0 last month
- average workweek 10.4 vs. -3.8 last month
- capital expenditures 4.4 vs. 4.6 last month
- shipments 8.6 vs. 8.8 last month
- delivery times -12.6 vs. -18.2 last month
- inventories -1.7 vs. -4.8 last month
The 6 month from now indices showed:
- general business activity -14.9 vs. -3.9 last month
- new orders -16.7 vs. 6.0 last month
- prices paid 25.8 vs. 45.1 last month
- prices received 23.4 vs. 39.4 last month
- number of employees 12.2 vs. 22.4 last month
- average workweek -3 vs. 10.8 last month
Price indices are well off the high levels but did see moves back higher this month and the diffussion index remains comfortably above the 0.0 level.
