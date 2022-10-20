Philly Fed index for October

Philadelphia Fed business index -8.7 vs. -5.0 estimate

prior month -9.9

new orders -15.9 vs. -17.6 last month

Fed prices paid 36.3 vs. 29.8 last month

prices received 30.8 vs. 29.6 last month

employment 28.5 vs. 12.0 last month

average workweek 10.4 vs. -3.8 last month

capital expenditures 4.4 vs. 4.6 last month

shipments 8.6 vs. 8.8 last month

delivery times -12.6 vs. -18.2 last month

inventories -1.7 vs. -4.8 last month

general business activity -14.9 vs. -3.9 last month

new orders -16.7 vs. 6.0 last month

prices paid 25.8 vs. 45.1 last month

prices received 23.4 vs. 39.4 last month

number of employees 12.2 vs. 22.4 last month

average workweek -3 vs. 10.8 last month

Price indices are well off the high levels but did see moves back higher this month and the diffussion index remains comfortably above the 0.0 level.

Prices paid and prices received for the month of October

For the full report CLICK HERE