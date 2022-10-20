Philly Fed index for October
  • Philadelphia Fed business index -8.7 vs. -5.0 estimate
  • prior month -9.9
  • new orders -15.9 vs. -17.6 last month
  • Fed prices paid 36.3 vs. 29.8 last month
  • prices received 30.8 vs. 29.6 last month
  • employment 28.5 vs. 12.0 last month
  • average workweek 10.4 vs. -3.8 last month
  • capital expenditures 4.4 vs. 4.6 last month
  • shipments 8.6 vs. 8.8 last month
  • delivery times -12.6 vs. -18.2 last month
  • inventories -1.7 vs. -4.8 last month

The 6 month from now indices showed:

  • general business activity -14.9 vs. -3.9 last month
  • new orders -16.7 vs. 6.0 last month
  • prices paid 25.8 vs. 45.1 last month
  • prices received 23.4 vs. 39.4 last month
  • number of employees 12.2 vs. 22.4 last month
  • average workweek -3 vs. 10.8 last month

Price indices are well off the high levels but did see moves back higher this month and the diffussion index remains comfortably above the 0.0 level.

Prices paid and prices received for the month of October

For the full report CLICK HERE