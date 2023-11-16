Prior -9.0

Employment +0.8 vs +4.0 prior

Prices paid +18.4 vs +23.1 prior

Prices received +14.8 vs +14.6 prior

New orders +1.3 vs +4.4 prior

Shipments -17.9 vs +10.8 prior

Delivery times -8.7 vs -21.4 prior

Inventories -3.1 vs -7.0 prior

Expectations component i.e. six months from now:

Business activity index -2.1 vs +9.2 prior

Employment +4.3 vs +7.8 prior

Prices paid +37.9 vs +48.5 prior

Prices received +34.5 vs +46.9 prior

Capex -1.3 vs -4.8 prior

New orders +11.3 vs +18.9 prior

Shipments +16.3 vs +5.4 prior

Delivery times -22.4 vs -17.1 prior

Inventories +0.1 vs +4.9 prior

The pricing numbers are generally good here but while the main index improved, the future index tumbled. Some of that could be related to the auto strike though, so tread carefully. On inflation, there was a special question in the report and -- aside from the wage numbers -- it's along the lines of what the Fed wants to see.