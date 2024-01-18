Philly Fed business index

Prior -10.5

Employment -1.8 vs -1.7 prior

New orders -17.9 vs -25.6 prior

Prices paid +11.3 vs +25.1 prior

Prices received +6.3 vs +13.6 last month

Shipments -6.2 vs -10.8 last month

Unfilled orders -18.5 vs -7.9 last month

Delivery times -27.6 vs -16.8 last month

Inventories -14.6 vs -4.2 last month

Avg employee workweek -0.9 vs -5.0 last month

For the 6-month index:

Six month index -4.0 vs +12.1 last month

Employment: +1.1 vs 1.4 last month

New orders: +9.7 vs 20.2 last month

Shipments: +5.5 vs 21.5 last month

Prices paid: +34.4 vs 19.9 last month

Prices received: +20.7 vs 28.6 last month

This is slightly below expected but it should give the market a sigh of relief after a dreadful Empire Fed survey on Monday. The drop in the prices paid component is also a good sign on inflation, though the future prices paid index rose. There is some weakening here but there's no cliff.