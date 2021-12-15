We are a long way for knowing what omicron will turn out to be

Omicron impact on the economy depends on how much it suppresses demand versus supply

Economy is strong enough for taper even with omicron

Given the strength of the economy it's appropriate to taper , omicron doesn't have much to do with that

Higher inflation and much faster progress on jobs is what made me decide on speeding up taper

If economy turns out not to be as strong, we will adapt policy accordingly

Inflation that we've got is not at all what we were looking for in our framework

The reality is that we don't have strong labour force participation and may not for some time

I had thought that participation rate would significantly surge

I do think now that higher participation is going to take longer

With inflation so far above target, we can't wait too long to get to maximum employment

The economy does not lack stimulus

There's a broad expectation that bottlenecks will alleviate over the course of the next year

The risks of higher inflation expectations becoming entrenched has certainly increased; though I wouldn't say it's high

Asset valuations are somewhat elevated

Business default rates are very, very low

Household balance sheets are in great shape

Stablecoins are not currently properly regulated

The US dollar has been sliding as risk trades pick up after the FOMC. The dip buyers are winning again.

Powell hasn't delivered anything that's dovish; I think this is just flows into risk assets. There was a fearful mood about omicron and a hawkish washout on the FOMC but something about Powell is giving the market confidence that he's on the ball and that rates won't shoot up.

I think the comment on inflation expectations is an important one. They've hit the panic button already but they could really get worried if those move up.