This is a strange non-farm payrolls report as it falls on the same day as the Good Friday holiday and markets are largely closed. Rather than moving it, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is releasing it at the usual time and that means it will land in thin trading. The market is largely convinced that the Fed is done or almost done already so this report won't be a game-changer but it's still NFP and it's always a top release of the month.

Notably, this report has surprised the consensus to the upside for an astonishing 11 months in a row.

Consensus estimate +239K (range +78K to +325K)

Private +210K

January +517K

February +311K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 3.6% vs 3.6% prior

Participation rate prior 62.5%

Prior underemployment U6 6.8%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.3% y/y vs +4.6% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.3% vs +0.2% prior

Avg weekly hours exp 34.5 vs 34.5 prior

Here's the March jobs picture so far:

ADP employment +145K vs 216K expected

ISM manufacturing employment 46.9 vs 49.1 prior

ISM services employment 51.4 vs 54.0

Challenger Job Cuts +319.4% y/y vs +410% y/y prior

Philly employment -10.3 vs +5.1 prior

Empire employment -10.1 vs -6.6 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 247K vs 197K expected

In terms of seasonals, there isn't much to go on here with 38% lower than expected and 35% higher than expected with the rest near expectations.

Fed pricing at the moment is 50/50 for a cut or hold at the May 3 meeting. Note that this is the final non-farm payrolls report before that meeting (the next one will be 2 days after the FOMC).