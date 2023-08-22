The inventory data from the private survey is out now, official data follows Wednesday morning (US time).

Numbers in the week are in m of bbls

Expectations I had seen centred on:

Headline crude -2.9mn barrels

Distillates +0.2 mn bbls

Gasoline -0.9 mn

This data point is from a privately-conducted survey by the American Petroleum Institute (API):

It's a survey of oil storage facilities and companies

The official report is due Wednesday morning US time. The two reports are quite different. The official government data comes from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA):