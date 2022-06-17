Russian Pres. Putin says:

  • restoration of relations with Ukraine is inevitable
  • ready to restore relations with everyone after military intervention in Ukraine

Earlier today, Putin proclaimed:

  • nothing will be as it used to be when it comes to global politics
  • EU could lose over $400 billion due to sanctions against Russia
  • the nation is able to increase its exports of grains and fertilizers
  • it is important to increase food supply on the global market
  • deficit and fertilizers could move food prices even higher
  • he hopes the cash flows will increase via new routes soon

For what it's worth...