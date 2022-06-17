Russian Pres. Putin says:

restoration of relations with Ukraine is inevitable

ready to restore relations with everyone after military intervention in Ukraine

Earlier today, Putin proclaimed:

nothing will be as it used to be when it comes to global politics

EU could lose over $400 billion due to sanctions against Russia

the nation is able to increase its exports of grains and fertilizers

it is important to increase food supply on the global market

deficit and fertilizers could move food prices even higher

he hopes the cash flows will increase via new routes soon

