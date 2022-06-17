Russian Pres. Putin says:
- restoration of relations with Ukraine is inevitable
- ready to restore relations with everyone after military intervention in Ukraine
Earlier today, Putin proclaimed:
- nothing will be as it used to be when it comes to global politics
- EU could lose over $400 billion due to sanctions against Russia
- the nation is able to increase its exports of grains and fertilizers
- it is important to increase food supply on the global market
- deficit and fertilizers could move food prices even higher
- he hopes the cash flows will increase via new routes soon
For what it's worth...