Calls on other countries to normalise relations with Russia

Says Russia will fulfill its economic obligations to other states

When it comes to the whole Russia-Ukraine situation, actions speak louder than words. That said, there are also always two sides to the story so believe what you will. In any case, for markets at least, it doesn't look like things will resolve in the next couple of days. That is a risk to consider before the weekend and might be a cause for stocks and risk trades to take some off today.