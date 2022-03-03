Russian Pres. Putin:

  • Russian soldiers are acting bravely as real heroes
  • Soldiers are sacrificing their lives.
  • Cites successive Russian army in Ukraine has examples of heroism
  • Russians and Ukrainians are one people
  • our servicemen have provided humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee
  • Corridors are blocked by Ukrainian nationalists
  • Ukrainian forces are using civilians as human shields
  • We fighting against threats, including from nuclear weapons (HMMM)
  • We will destroy this anti-Russian created by the West
  • Russia's special military operation is going according to plan

Meanwhile became president Zelensky

  • if allies won't enforce is no fly zone, then they should give us plans
  • global community was indecisive and helping Ukraine
  • question of plains for Ukraine is between the United States and Poland
  • Ukrainian president not interested in looking in Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's eyes
  • Ukrainian military says it believes Belarus troops have received order to cross Ukrainian border
  • all issues can be resolved if Russia talks with Ukraine on equal footing
  • it is true we have lost a few small towns

