Russian Pres. Putin:
- Russian soldiers are acting bravely as real heroes
- Soldiers are sacrificing their lives.
- Cites successive Russian army in Ukraine has examples of heroism
- Russians and Ukrainians are one people
- our servicemen have provided humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee
- Corridors are blocked by Ukrainian nationalists
- Ukrainian forces are using civilians as human shields
- We fighting against threats, including from nuclear weapons (HMMM)
- We will destroy this anti-Russian created by the West
- Russia's special military operation is going according to plan
Meanwhile became president Zelensky
- if allies won't enforce is no fly zone, then they should give us plans
- global community was indecisive and helping Ukraine
- question of plains for Ukraine is between the United States and Poland
- Ukrainian president not interested in looking in Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's eyes
- Ukrainian military says it believes Belarus troops have received order to cross Ukrainian border
- all issues can be resolved if Russia talks with Ukraine on equal footing
- it is true we have lost a few small towns
The US stocks remain down on the day with the Nasdaq
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term leading the way to the downside at -1.0%.
