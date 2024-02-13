Reuters reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a ceasefire in Ukraine to freeze the war but was rejected by the US.

The ceasefire would have frozen the borders at the front lines and was floated some time in 2023.

It's interesting timing on the leak because US Congress is arguing about Ukraine aid right now. Opponents to the aid say it's needlessly prolonging the war and causing casualties. Proponents say Putin can't be trusted.

Part of the issue here appears to be that Russia didn't involve Ukraine in talks and the US didn't want to pressure Ukraine, which said it's determined to recapture land, even after last year's disastrous offensive.