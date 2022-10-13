A snippet from RBC on what they see for the Bank of England and cable ahead.

On the BoE, RBC say that the terminal rate of approximately 6% "priced into the market (including moves of at least 100 bps at each of the remaining two meetings this year)" is not tenable, its too aggressive.

RBS project:

a 75 bps hike in November, which is enough for the BoE to "send a message"

50 bps increase in December

raise their terminal Bank Rate forecast to 3.75% (was at 3%).

add they think the beginning of QT will be delayed past October

On GBP/USD:

(the recent multi-decade low) "could be re-tested in the coming months"

Government energy support will help households but won’t fix the UK’s current account and budget deficits, and some currency adjustment will be needed to attract capital inflows.

---

