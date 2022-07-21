RBC analysts with the take on Putin's war on Europe. Energy analysts at the bank make the point that:

“Weaponizing gas flows is a far less costly choice for the Kremlin"

Pointing out that:

with gas exports only generating around 15% of Russian hydrocarbon revenue .. Putin will likely seek to keep Europe in a state of perpetual panic by deploying a rolling cut off strategy

More:

Putin doesn't want Europe to build up its gas reserves ahead of winter

While gas flows through the pipeline have resumed at 40% of capacity, the Kremlin could later cut it to 20%

Thursday's Nord Stream restart a temporary reprieve

--

A good take, but this is not a 'breaking' one - Putin's strategy here has been canvassed elsewhere.