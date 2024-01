I'm surprised that Trafigura was still transiting the Red Sea with oil but I suspect they won't be anymore. The company said firefighting equipment on board is being deployed to control a fire caused in one cargo tank on the Marlin Luanda, which is an oil tanker.

Marlin Luanda

The ship was reportedly carrying naphtha and headed to Malaysia.

This is straight up terrorism, I hope the workers on the ship are safe.